Dragon's Dogma 2 Had the Biggest Launch of 2024 in the UK - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 548 Views
The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring announced Dragon's Dogma 2 had the biggest launch of 2024 in the UK when you combine physical and digital sales.
Launch sales for the game were just ahead of the PlayStation 5 exclusive, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth.
"So with digital data (via GSD), Dragon's Dogma 2 is the biggest game launch of the year so far in the UK, narrowly ahead of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth."
Dragon's Dogma 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 22.
So with digital data (via GSD), Dragon's Dogma 2 is the biggest game launch of the year so far in the UK, narrowly ahead of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth.— Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) March 29, 2024
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
So it means that 1. Ff7 sales ware quite good (one platform) or 2. Dd2 didn't sell that much (if ff7 sales were mediocre).
I think all are respectively good launch week sales.
Dragons Dogma isn't a huge franchise, so it's sales besting a big exclusive launch (likely around 3m WW) is an amazing start.
FFVII Rebirth was never suspected to have "bad" sales at launch although some pushed that narrative, but like 35% worse then VII Remake which did 3.5m WW in 3 days. The problem with recent FF games is not launch week sales, but lack of legs.
Palworld was very successful especially in Asia when you look at the peak numbers per day on Steam. And Helldivers was getting bigger after time. It wasn't such a big release but word of mouth helped it to sell very good even weeks after release.
DD2 sales probably dropped a lot especially on Steam with so many unsatisfied and getting a refund for the game to wait for some patches.
Both of these games will have something like 80% drops from week one to week two.
Helldivers 2 increased 115% in week 2 in the UK, and then increased again by 21% in week 3.
On steam Global sales and UK sales Dragons Dogma was only ahead of Helldivers 2 for about 3-4 days, and then fell behind it again immediately. Currently Helldivers 2 is 2nd and DD is 4th.
Well Dragon's Dogma was behind FIFA at retail in its launch week so even with a high digital ratio I doubt either game had phenomal launches, but they also aren't the kind of games you would usually expect to have the biggest launches in a year.