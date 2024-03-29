Dragon's Dogma 2 Had the Biggest Launch of 2024 in the UK - Sales

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring announced Dragon's Dogma 2 had the biggest launch of 2024 in the UK when you combine physical and digital sales.

Launch sales for the game were just ahead of the PlayStation 5 exclusive, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth.

"So with digital data (via GSD), Dragon's Dogma 2 is the biggest game launch of the year so far in the UK, narrowly ahead of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth."

Dragon's Dogma 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 22.

