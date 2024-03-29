The Kindeman Remedy Launches April 11 for All Major Consoles - News

Publisher 3D Realms and developer Troglobytes Games announced the "most blasphemous, diabolical and insane management game ever created," The Kindeman Remedy, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 11.

The game first released for PC via Steam in November 2023.

Read details on the game below:

The most blasphemous, diabolical and insane management game ever created.

Doctor Carl Kindeman has lost everything. Scorned and hated by the entire medical community for his “questionable” methods, he accepted a miserable job in an appalling prison.

But that is all part of the plan. Here, he will restore his lost reputation. Here, no one will notice his experiments.

Be the Monster

Doctor Kindeman would do anything to restore his reputation. Anything. Do with the inmates as you please. Let them die screaming on the electric chair, or save them…only to use them for your research afterward. Melt their bones, burn their intestines, or simply maul them to death: you are a genius, and they are just your guinea pigs. It feels good to be bad…but do you have the stomach for it?

Physician, manage Thy Lab

Being an evil doctor is hard work: upgrade and use eight different rooms, manage your resources, play with poisons, drugs, and hazardous substances, and conduct secret experiments. It is a lot to handle, but you are not alone. Sister Anna is there for you. Always. And always ready to do just what the doctor ordered.

A Story-Driven Madness with Multiple Endings

A dark story populated with complex characters adds depth to this gut-wrenching experience, raising disturbing moral questions and showing us the other side of evil: humanity. Multiple endings and unlockable events make the game replayable, leaving the destiny of Anna and Carl in the player’s hands. Whether they fail or triumph is up to you.

Endless Mode

Science cannot be stopped! The Endless Mode is here for those who love a real challenge. Perform all your malicious deeds to complete different objectives while avoiding Mr. Black’s ever-guarding eyes. Choose the optimal timing to administer poison pills and drips and to use the Secret Room. Be careful: one misstep and you are done for good!

