Gearbox Hit With Layoffs Following Acquisition by Take-Two

posted 3 hours ago

Take-Two Interactive earlier today announced it has acquired The Gearbox Entertainment Company from Embracer Group for $460 million. It now appears the studio has been hit with layoffs, according to posts on social media from employees.

"Along with countless others, I've just been informed I've been laid off at Gearbox," said former PR Manager at Gearbox Jennifer Locke. "It really was a dream come true working on this team, and I'm incredibly grateful for my time here."

Along with countless others, I've just been informed I've been laid off at Gearbox. It really was a dream come true working on this team, and I'm incredibly grateful for my time here.



I'll be making another pinned post that I'm ✨️ looking for work ✨️ — Jennifer Locke (@JenLocke95) March 28, 2024

Chris Harada, the former Director of Online Engagement at Gearbox, confirmed he and many others have been laid off.

"Following the exciting news of the Take-Two Interactive & Gearbox Entertainment merger last night, I, like many others, received the unfortunate news this morning that our positions would no longer be required," said Harada.

"After three incredible years at Gearbox, my journey with the company has concluded. I am sincerely grateful to Dan Hewitt for giving me the chance to learn and grow. The first two years were a fantastic learning experience under his guidance, and this last year allowed me to work closely with Sean Haran and understanding all the awesome things regarding Business and Licensing."

A Senior User Research Investigator at Gearbox with the Twitter username JewelsVerne announced "I just lost my job."

Well this tweet didn't age well. I just lost my job. https://t.co/n30h15nAYu — JewelsVerne 🏳️‍🌈 (@DawktaJawlz) March 28, 2024

As of the time of writing it isn't known how many at Gearbox have been laid off.

Thanks, Insider Gaming.

