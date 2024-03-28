Take-Two Acquires Borderlands Developer Gearbox from Embracer for $460 Million - News

/ 290 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Take-Two Interactive Software announced it acquiring The Gearbox Entertainment Company from Embracer Group for $460 million.

Gearbox will operate as a studio under the 2K label and will continue to be led by founder and CEO Randy Pitchford, as well as by his management team.

The developer "has six key interactive entertainment projects in various stages of development, including five sequels, two of which are from the Borderlands and Homeworld franchises, and at least one exciting new intellectual property."

Once the sale closes, The Gearbox Entertainment Company will retain Gearbox Software, Gearbox Montreal, Gearbox Studio Quebec, and the Borderlands, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Homeworld, Risk of Rain, Brothers in Arms, and Duke Nukem franchises.

Embracer Group will retain Gearbox Publishing San Francisco, which will be renamed. The company will also continue to own the publishing rights to the Remnant franchise, Hyper Light Breaker, and other "notable unannounced game releases," as well as Cryptic Studios, Lost Boys Interactive, and Captured Dimensions. The retained companies will be integrated into other parts of Embracer Group.

"Our acquisition of Gearbox is an exciting moment for Take-Two and will strengthen our industry-leading creative talent and portfolio of owned intellectual property, including the iconic Borderlands franchise," said the Chairman and CEO of Take-Two Strauss Zelnick. "This combination enhances the financial profile of our existing projects with Gearbox and unlocks the opportunity for us to drive increased long-term growth by leveraging the full resources of Take-Two across all of Gearbox’s exciting initiatives."

The President of 2K David Ismailer added, "With nearly 20 years of history working together, Gearbox has played an integral role in our success, given their unique ability to create interactive entertainment experiences that feature beloved characters, exciting new worlds, and humorous storytelling. We are thrilled to welcome Randy Pitchford and his team of passionate, talented developers to 2K and we look forward to releasing numerous projects in the future as colleagues. We have loved partnering with Gearbox on every iteration of the Borderlands franchise and are excited to be in active development on the next installment in the series."

Pitchford stated, "Joining forces with Take-Two Interactive and 2K will help Gearbox ascend to our next level. Take-Two and 2K have demonstrated repeatedly their commitment to our engine of generating creativity, happiness, and profit. We set the bar for interactive entertainment and achieved remarkable results with groundbreaking, record-setting games when we worked together at arm's length as partners. I’m incredibly excited about what we can accomplish now that we're fully aligned as one."

Embracer Group originally acquired The Gearbox Entertainment Company in February 2021 for $1.3 billion.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles