Xbox Cloud Gaming is Adding Mouse and Keyboard Support - News

/ 272 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft announced is adding mouse and keyboard support to Xbox Cloud Gaming on supported browsers - Edge and Chrome - and the Xbox app on PC.

Mouse and keyboard support is now available for Xbox Insiders on the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring and will roll out at a later date for all users.

On browser the game stream will need to be in full screen mode in order for mouse and keyboard to work. Players can hold the ESC key at any time to exit full-screen mode.

Here is the list of games on Xbox Cloud Gaming that support mouse and keyboard, as well as any known issues:

Fortnite Browsers only

ARK Survival Evolved

Sea of Thieves

Grounded

Halo Infinite

Atomic Heart Known Issue: There is some difficulty switching between gamepad (controller) and Mouse and Keyboard while streaming game

Sniper Elite 5

Deep Rock Galactic

High on Life

Zombie Army 4 Dead War

Gears Tactics

Pentiment

Doom 64

Age of Empires 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles