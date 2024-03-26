Phil Spencer: The Console Market Has Stagnated, Might Open Xbox Consoles Up to Other Stores - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,176 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Polygon at GDC discussed the lack of growth in the console market and how the slow down in Moore's Law means subsidizing hardware has become more challenging.
"Moore’s Law has slowed down," said Spencer. "The price of the components of a console aren’t coming down as fast as they have in previous generations.
He added, "[Subsidizing hardware] becomes more challenging in today’s world. And I will say, and this may seem too altruistic, I don’t know that it’s growing the industry. So I think, what are the barriers? What are the things that create friction in today’s world for creators and players? And how can we be part of opening up that model?"
Spencer has expressed frustration in how closed the ecosystems are on consoles and was asked if other stores like Itch.io and Epic Games Store could exist on Xbox in the future.
"Yes," responded Spencer. "[Consider] our history as the Windows company. Nobody would blink twice if I said, 'Hey, when you're using a PC, you get to decide the type of experience you have [by picking where to buy games].' There’s real value in that."
He added, "If I want to play on a gaming PC, then I feel like I’m more a continuous part of a gaming ecosystem as a whole. As opposed to [on console], my gaming is kind of sharded — to use a gaming term — based on these different closed ecosystems that I have to play across."
Microsoft in recent years has released all Xbox games day and date on not just Xbox consoles, but also on PC. The company has even released four older Xbox console exclusives on rival platforms like the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.
The combined consoles sales of PlayStation and Xbox have remained relatively stagnant for well over 20 years as each generation for the two have sold between 170 million and 185 million units lifetime.
Xbox as a console operating in the same vain as Windows is an interesting proposition.
I don't really see anything interesting about it. Now you're just a PC and that comes with PC issues. Something tells me gamers who buy consoles for ease of use wont be happy with that. Then you have PC gamers who wont waste their time. So they are appealing to even less people.
Not really since developers will still have to follow the traditional console hardware specs when making a game. There are plenty of gamers who would love having this option, including myself.
Maybe part of the reason it has "stagnated" is because every generation is a refinement of the previous generation rather than a shake up?
Many people who are financially limited may not see a reason to upgrade from an 8th gen console to a 9th gen because they still get all the games.
Only Nintendo has really tried to think outside of the box over each successive generation.
The Kinect did boost Xbox 360 sales for a couple of holidays and that was different from the core gaming market. The Switch combining the console and handheld market for Nintendo into 1 platform is different. When Nintendo tried to compete more with PlayStation and Xbox with the GameCube they struggled and went a completely different way with the Wii.
I would like to see an Xbox handheld that is similar to a Steam Deck that runs a stripped down version of Windows and has access to the Xbox app on PC, Steam, Epic Games Store, etc and has a list of verified games that can run on it. Though that would mean not selling it at a loss. Or at least at a much smaller loss than with traditional consoles.
While I think what you say would be a great product I think a little understanding of why the steam deck exist is needed.
Everything Valve does has the purpose of people using steam. Getting DOTA 2 was a fantastic way of making people in Asia use steam, CS to get people from Russia and so on their other games. When Steam was big enough they stopped making new games because it was unnecessary until ... they had their own VR hardware, then a new Half Life was necessary to make people not only buy the hardware but also use steam for vr games. And finally after the Swith success it is obvious people love handhelds so Valve released the Steam Deck to offer once again a new way for people to use Steam. You can see a similar strategy from Epic with Fortnite, the racer game, the lego game, the music game all are designed for people to keep playing fortnite because fortnite is now a platform.
MS releasing what you say would be a great deal but they wouldn't make from it the same money Valve or Nintendo are doing from their hardware because MS wouldn't get any money from Valve, Epic, etc.
This would only apply to Epic, GOG and Steam right? I can't see either Nintendo or Sony releasing their games on an Xbox platform( for now).
I think Phil is right in identifying the problem. As far as the solution goes, I don't see opening up the current ecosystems as meaningfully moving the needle on its own. If you could survey those 7.9 billion-ish non-console gamers, I doubt "closed ecosystems" would rank anywhere near the top ten for what's keeping them away. There's a lot more the console industry could be doing to broaden its appeal, accessibility, and reach to new players.
All this talk and zero admitting that Xbox has been a massive failure under Phil Spencer. It's embarrassing.
With Sony and Nintendo still having plenty of exclusives.....and Xbox putting their games everywhere else, what on earth is there any reason for anyone needing any Xbox hardware.
Xbox telling the whole world that don't not by any hardware from us, because you'll get all/most of Nintendo games and our games on Nintendo's console, and you'll get all/most of our game on the PS console too.
Phil Spencer massive failure and he got a promotion. This company is destined to fail if they keep rewarding people like Spencer and Booty.
Isn't the switch in its way to be the second most sold console of all time? The ps4 a 10 year console that still is getting games is top 5. The ps5 according to internet users doesn't have games so it sells just for existing at a faster phase than the ps4. I don't know about that one Phil ... the world favorite liar strikes again lol.
I don't think you fully understood what he means by that. Individual consoles may do very well, such as the Switch and PS5, but they're competing between the same users every generation. From the 6th generation onwards, the overall console userbase has barely grown when compared to the previous generation.
Which is why ballooning budgets has become increasingly a problem when you're selling games to the exact same crowd that was there 20 years ago, but this time, the cost to make the game has increased by tens to hundreds of millions while the cost of buying the game has barely gone up. Even Sony has said that the PS5 peaked in sales this past holiday and they don't anticipate it going higher. I mean, we're talking about the Switch hopefully outselling a console that is nearly 25 years old in the PS2. That's really not where we would've hoped console gaming would be by now. We should've had a console that has sold 200 million units by now. So the overall console space has stagnated and won't be going much higher than what it already is. Having console prices go up rather than down worldwide certainly isn't helping either.
Maybe this is just a last resort strategy to make money off of their consoles. It could make them more than keeping Xbox a closed platform, because it doesn't benefit them anymore anyway
This Sixth Sense BS has to stop. First it was their games in their direct competition and now it's the competition in their hardware.
Xbox is so dead it's funny it doesn't notice.
MS knows it and all the Xbox execs know it but all it's fans refuse to accept it