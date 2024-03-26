Phil Spencer: The Console Market Has Stagnated, Might Open Xbox Consoles Up to Other Stores - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Polygon at GDC discussed the lack of growth in the console market and how the slow down in Moore's Law means subsidizing hardware has become more challenging.

"Moore’s Law has slowed down," said Spencer. "The price of the components of a console aren’t coming down as fast as they have in previous generations.

He added, "[Subsidizing hardware] becomes more challenging in today’s world. And I will say, and this may seem too altruistic, I don’t know that it’s growing the industry. So I think, what are the barriers? What are the things that create friction in today’s world for creators and players? And how can we be part of opening up that model?"

Spencer has expressed frustration in how closed the ecosystems are on consoles and was asked if other stores like Itch.io and Epic Games Store could exist on Xbox in the future.

"Yes," responded Spencer. "[Consider] our history as the Windows company. Nobody would blink twice if I said, 'Hey, when you're using a PC, you get to decide the type of experience you have [by picking where to buy games].' There’s real value in that."

He added, "If I want to play on a gaming PC, then I feel like I’m more a continuous part of a gaming ecosystem as a whole. As opposed to [on console], my gaming is kind of sharded — to use a gaming term — based on these different closed ecosystems that I have to play across."

Microsoft in recent years has released all Xbox games day and date on not just Xbox consoles, but also on PC. The company has even released four older Xbox console exclusives on rival platforms like the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

The combined consoles sales of PlayStation and Xbox have remained relatively stagnant for well over 20 years as each generation for the two have sold between 170 million and 185 million units lifetime.

