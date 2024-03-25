The Elder Scrolls VI Has Playable 'Early Builds' - News

Bethesda in a post celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls franchise revealed there are playable "early builds" of the next mainline entry in the franchise, The Elder Scrolls VI.

"Last but not least, yes, we are in development on the next chapter - The Elder Scrolls VI," said Bethesda. "Even now, returning to Tamriel and playing early builds has us filled with the same joy, excitement, and promise of adventure."

The Elder Scrolls VI was announced in June 2018 and the most recent release from Bethesda, Starfield, released in September 2023.

Happy 30 years of The Elder Scrolls: pic.twitter.com/dvCiFnZo6T — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) March 25, 2024

