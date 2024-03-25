Final Fantasy XVI Might Come to 'Other Platforms' After PC Port - News

Final Fantasy XVI Producer Naoki Yoshida speaking with Noisy Pixel at PAX East 2024 over the weekend teased the game might be coming to more platforms after the PC port releases.

Yoshida could be teasing an Xbox Series X|S port of Final Fantasy XVI or possibly a Nintendo Switch 2 port.

"It’s not over in the sense that we have the PC version," said Yoshida. "Once the PC version is released, we’re thinking about hopefully moving to other platforms as well. However, that’s not really talking about the story; it’s more about moving it onto different platforms.

"So, there is a sense that while the project is still going, there is not that sense of being sad and having to leave them yet. But I’m pretty sure that once everything is released and we’ve moved on to the next project, that would be the time where it kind of hits us that, "Oh, it’s really it’s over?'"

Final Fantasy XVI released for the PlayStation 5 in June 2023 and the PC version is in "the final stages of optimization." The PC version does not have a release date yet.

A demo for the game is also planned to release on PC before it launches on the platform to help users determine if the game can run on their PC.

