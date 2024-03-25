Final Fantasy XVI Might Come to 'Other Platforms' After PC Port - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,551 Views
Final Fantasy XVI Producer Naoki Yoshida speaking with Noisy Pixel at PAX East 2024 over the weekend teased the game might be coming to more platforms after the PC port releases.
Yoshida could be teasing an Xbox Series X|S port of Final Fantasy XVI or possibly a Nintendo Switch 2 port.
"It’s not over in the sense that we have the PC version," said Yoshida. "Once the PC version is released, we’re thinking about hopefully moving to other platforms as well. However, that’s not really talking about the story; it’s more about moving it onto different platforms.
"So, there is a sense that while the project is still going, there is not that sense of being sad and having to leave them yet. But I’m pretty sure that once everything is released and we’ve moved on to the next project, that would be the time where it kind of hits us that, "Oh, it’s really it’s over?'"
Final Fantasy XVI released for the PlayStation 5 in June 2023 and the PC version is in "the final stages of optimization." The PC version does not have a release date yet.
A demo for the game is also planned to release on PC before it launches on the platform to help users determine if the game can run on their PC.
Having it as a Switch 2 launch game could be a good move. Japanese gamers like their jrpg, and handheld systems.
If anything the Japanese gamers have kind a moved away from modern FF games which are very much Westernised. Dragon Quest would be a much better launch game for Switch 2, to please the Japanese. Still it would be a good showcase for the hardware and I can see it selling 2 million globally.
Honestly, Square could learn from Atlas and how they handle their Persona series. The series has actually seen a lot of growth recently.
The franchise has grown exponentially since going full multiplat. Started with P4G being so much of a success on PC that it even surprised Sega.
I haven't heard any complaints from Sega or Atlus about how the series has performed since fully re-releasing the games multiplat and the release of P3R.
Dunno if the series has grown exponentially since P5 and P5 Royal sold around 7.2 million in total and at least 5.7 million on PlayStation platforms (PS5 being 0.1 million), see link. But going multiplatform has helped the series.
So we kind a need to see if P6 or Re Fantazio will sell a lot more in 6 years. To speak of exponential growth. It will need to do at least 14.4 million, which is a tall order.
Nonetheless FF has no future as PS exclusive since 5 million in sales is just not enough to be sustainable.
You better BUY IT people ! That's an order.
My favorite Final Fantasy with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
Translation: Xbox Series X/S.
I don't see it happening on Switch 2 unless it's cloud-only or scaled down a lot.
The PC port requires an SSD, and there's no guarantee Switch 2 will have one.
With enough effort they surely could make it work on Switch and the sales potential is much bigger on Switch than on Xbox, especially with the horrendous Xbox Hardware sales we are seeing. But it's an easy sell for S to put it on gamepass for around 25 million dollars. Perhaps it will build a fan base that way.
How FF14 performs on Xbox may be the test to see if porting FF16 is worth it. Switch 2 port seems like the most obvious no-brainer.
FF sells like shit on Xbox, even worse now since barely anyone buys any Xbox hardware. I guess it is highly contingent on MS writing a massive cheque for a game pass copy.
Will be very interesting to see if it's even possible to port it over to Xbox Series S because the fundamentals of the game were designed around the PS5's 16GB of RAM. How are they going to port down a game designed for 16GB, to just 8GB's
If series s can handle Alan wake 2 which is more graphically demanding game then ff26 can be done. They just need to put effort in optimising the game as it was atrocious on performance mode. Plus 1080-1440,P on graphics mode is unacceptable for a linear rpg
Alan Wake 2 was designed with the Series S in mind, so it was designed with an 8GB ceiling in mind. FF16 was not
You really must think SE is incompetent at porting games if you don't think they cant get a Series S version. They are working on the PC port now. This will require to work on different hardware configurations. It should go without saying, there are more demanding games running on the Series S currently.
16GB to 8 is an enormous jump. It' s not nothing to do with the competency of the developers. I am genuinely interested to see if a game built from the ground up for the PS5's 16gb can be squeezed into 8GB's and I'm getting mass downvoted for a very legitimate concern
Anyone can seeing your "legitimate concern" as concern trolling from a mile away.
The Surface go, a budget tablet that was launched by MS and marketed to people such as the elderly that released in 2018 had 8GB's of RAM in it. It's not my fault MS released a console with the same RAM count as a budget tablet in 2018
Will need to see the minimum requirements for PC. If it's 16GB RAM then probably won't come to Series S
Minimum Requirements for PC doesn't hold the same standard for consoles. Many PC games have minimum requirements above varies console hardware, but still received a port.
There is for example, The Witcher 3 on switch, that made the jump from 8GB's RAM on PS4/Xbone to 4 on switch. The thing is though, FF16 has those massive boss battles and set pieces that might depend on those 16GB's. It might be like how Crysis on the PS3/360 couldn't run the ascension level so they had to cut it out.
Why are you being downvoted? It's a legit concern, I mean even in Dragon's Dogma 2 XSS runs out of RAM and Digital Foundry showed that in their analysis from 3 days ago, textures go to PS2 resolution and game has to be restarted to fix it.
For some insane reason, people on here are defending XBSS 8GB's RAM and won't accept that in 2024 8GB's of RAM isn't enough. People who build PC's know that isn't enough. Developers know it isn't enough. Sony knew it wouldn't be enough for PS5. Games like DD2 prove it's not enough. I suspect I know why, but if I say the F word ( rhymes with tanboy) then i will get another warning from the mods that i have gotten before for using that word
If XSS even had 12 GB of RAM it would already be a huge upgrade over having just 10, basically Microsoft is giving developers more work just because they wanted to save few dollars.