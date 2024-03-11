Final Fantasy XVI on PC is in 'the Final Stages of Optimization' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 284 Views
Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida in an interview with Game Informer revealed the PC version of the game is in "the final stages of optimization."
A demo for the game is also planned to release on PC before it launches on the platform to help users determine if the game can run on their PC.
"In terms of where we are in development currently, we're trying to figure out the final stages of optimization right now," said Yoshida.
"When we can release the PC version might be dependent on that – the system requirements and specifications for PC that players will need, so we're trying to figure that out. Naturally, [the PC specifications] are looking to be somewhat high."
"In terms of when it's going to come out or when we can announce it, I'd like to ask for more time on that."
He added, "And to do that, we're looking to release a demo for the PC version as well," he adds. "Again, we can't really talk about too much in terms of details of when it's going to come out – I think in a little bit more time we'll be in a better place to announce things. But one thing's for sure: It won't be too distant in the future; it won't be a year, it won't be two years, it will probably be shorter than that, so stay tuned."
The inconsistent framerate on performance mode was jarring. I could count on my hands how many times I hit what looked like a consistent 60fps lol. I may double dip for this one to experience that epic DMC-style combat and boss fights at 120+fps
Yeah, but that's going to be the case with every console generation lol. The 3080 will be 4 years old already by the time the Pro model releases. If it does actually release this year. So by the end of this gen, the cycle will repeat itself, and PC graphics tech will be 2-3 generations ahead by the time the PS6 releases. It's been about 8 years since my last PC build and I'm still running modern games really well. I'll actually be able to hold off till next year for my next build that should be able to further future-proof performance.
Pro console models are typically enthusiast devices and always sell substantially less than baseline console models. Partly because they're so expensive. If PS5 costs $450/$500 currently and long gone are the days of deep permanent price cuts, we're looking at a Pro model potentially costing upwards of at least $600. So current resolutions and framerates will be what the majority of PS5 owners will experience the rest of this gen. And when you do buy the Pro model, you're only looking at 2-3 years before the PS6 releases.
Hope this sells somewhat good, otherwise Square really needs to evaluate wether FFXVII would even be worth it. I doubt this series is profitable if it doesn't sell 7 million per entry at a decent selling price. That's the price of gaming and marketing budgets north of 200 million.
Making it cheaper by reducing the graphical ambitions, scale of the game and not making so many cutscenes could alienate the people that tend to buy it at full price. At which point games like these make most of their profit. Better to sell 4 million at 70 dollar and 3 million at an average price point of 35 dollar than 10 million at an average price point of 35 dollar.