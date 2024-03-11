Final Fantasy XVI on PC is in 'the Final Stages of Optimization' - News

Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida in an interview with Game Informer revealed the PC version of the game is in "the final stages of optimization."

A demo for the game is also planned to release on PC before it launches on the platform to help users determine if the game can run on their PC.

"In terms of where we are in development currently, we're trying to figure out the final stages of optimization right now," said Yoshida.

"When we can release the PC version might be dependent on that – the system requirements and specifications for PC that players will need, so we're trying to figure that out. Naturally, [the PC specifications] are looking to be somewhat high."

"In terms of when it's going to come out or when we can announce it, I'd like to ask for more time on that."

He added, "And to do that, we're looking to release a demo for the PC version as well," he adds. "Again, we can't really talk about too much in terms of details of when it's going to come out – I think in a little bit more time we'll be in a better place to announce things. But one thing's for sure: It won't be too distant in the future; it won't be a year, it won't be two years, it will probably be shorter than that, so stay tuned."

