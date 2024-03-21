Worshippers of Cthulhu Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Crazy Goat Games has announced city builder, Worshippers of Cthulhu, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch first for PC in Early Access in Q2 or Q3 2024. The full release will happen in Q1 2025 for all platforms.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Lead the Cult of Cthulhu. Decide the fate of your followers, perform eldritch rituals, and master the art of city-building in a world where the line between sanity and madness blurs. Can you endure the horrors you unleash?

The Only Path Worth Taking

You are not a harbinger of destruction; but a herald of cosmic rebirth. Your purpose is not to sow chaos, but to embrace the inevitable evolution that awaits us all.

Humanity is insignificant, pitiful in its smallness. Our existence is a fleeting whisper in the cosmic winds, and only by awakening Cthulhu can we transcend our feeble existence.

In one profound act, you can shake the foundations of the universe.

Awaken Cthulhu, for in his awakening lies the catalyst for a cascading effect that will reshape the cosmos and a new order shall emerge.

The path ahead is treacherous, fraught with challenges. Yet, it is the only path worth treading. Forge a destiny that transcends the mundane!

Lead the Cult

Embark on the path of cult leadership, where your decisions shape the destiny of each follower—decide whether they toil, conquer, or devote their lives to dark rituals. Manage the day-to-day intricacies of cult affairs, from proclaiming dogmas to announcing celebrations and engaging with devoted servants. All these efforts converge toward a singular goal—awakening your god.

Build a City

Only a formidable cult can achieve the extraordinary feat of awakening the Old One, and Cthulhu tolerates only the strong. Establish and expand cities across multiple islands, ensuring they not only sustain your followers but flourish, intimately connected to the awakened deity. Skillfully oversee production chains, manage your workforce, and navigate perilous ruins that occupy valuable space.

Perform Dark Rituals

Step into the mystical realm as you engage with the Great One, Dagon, and other Lovecraftian entities through intricate rituals. These ceremonies unlock profound knowledge and bestow supernatural blessings upon you. Utilize these blessings to enhance your power and expand your city, all while delving deeper into the mysterious forces that surround you.

Conquer Non-Believers

In this vast Lovecraftian narrative, realize your place as a mere part of a grander world. Non-believers are a valuable source of land, resources, and manpower. Choose to conquer, pillage, sacrifice, or convert them based on your strategy, shaping your destiny

Immerse Yourself in Lovecraft’s Realm

Begin your journey with limited knowledge of the surrounding world, gradually unraveling the mysteries of the supernatural realm. Immerse yourself in the eerie atmosphere crafted in Lovecraft’s unique language and writing style.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

