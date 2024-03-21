Soulslike Action RPG Enotria: The Last Song Arrives August 21 for PS5 and PC - News

posted 6 hours ago

Developer Jyamma Games announced the Soulslike action RPG, Enotria: The Last Song, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 21. The Xbox Series X|S version will be reassessed post launch.

"I’m proud of the work that the entire team has accomplished, especially when considering that we are an indie company team of just 60 people, in contrast to the numerous Soulslike games that have been recently developed by teams, including outsourcing assistance, numbering over 700 individuals," said Jyamma Games CEO Jacky Greco.

"During the transition from Unreal 4 to Unreal 5, we managed to expand the game and elevate it in terms of content and quality going beyond the expected AA standards. Presently, the game offers three main regions with over 40 hours of gameplay, more than 100 different enemies, supported by a robust RPG system."

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The world has been gripped by the Canovaccio—a twisted eternal play that keeps everything in an unnatural stasis. You, Maskless One, are the only one without a given role and master of your destiny. Defeat the fearsome Authors that created it and free the world from stagnation, by harnessing the power of Ardore.

Become the Mask of Change.

Summer Souls

Enotria is a beautiful sun-lit land inspired by Italian nature, that hides dark secrets behind its bright facades, and it is up to you to unravel the mysteries of this stunning world.

Many Masks, One Face

Don your fallen foes’ Masks to take on their roles, enabling new ways to play, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Swap between up to three customizable Loadouts at any time.

Path of Innovators

Expand your playstyle options through a unique pool of talents in the Path of Innovators. Slot talents into Masks to create custom builds on a single screen, experience a unique system that makes theorycrafting and altering playstyle for each situation easier than ever.

Unparalleled Flexibility

Choose strategically which Mask will face the dangers of Enotria and swap between up to three custom loadouts at any time. Each loadout allows you to try out a new playstyle, without the burden of a respec.

Alter Reality

Channel the power of Ardore to dynamically alter reality. Swap strategically between environmental states to solve puzzles, reveal secrets, traverse a decaying world and gain a strategic edge in battles.

Awaken your Potential

Break an enemies posture to enable a devastating riposte attack, which grants you the mighty Awakened buff. Chain kills and swap between Masks to alter the boons you receive to best match the opponent.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

