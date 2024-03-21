Metroidvania Voidwrought Announced for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Kwalee and developer Powersnake have announced Metroidvania game, Voidwrought, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2024.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The coming of the Red Star heralds a new age. Emerging from its cocoon, the Simulacrum is driven to collect Ichor, the blood of the gods, from the monstrosities who hoard it.

Voidwrought is a fast-paced 2D action platformer with tight traversal, varied abilities, and formidable boss battles. Find and equip powerful Artifacts to customize your playstyle. Excavate into the rubble of the Gray City to construct a shrine filled with loyal followers.

Delve Beneath the Surface

Descend below the star-scorched surface and explore the multidimensional depths below. Witness the corrupted revelry of the Court, lose yourself in the icy tunnels of the Old Waters, and discover the grim fate of the Abandoned Expedition.

With sharp controls, engaging exploration, and deep lore to discover, Voidwrought is a dynamic addition to the modern Metroidvania genre.

Unleash Ancient Artifacts

The world is filled with treasures sought by the learned, the brave, and the mad. Scour the halls of your shrine, rend the corpses of defeated deities, and hunt in the hidden corners of the cosmos to find Artifacts capable of granting unique powers.

Discover and equip over 30 Artifacts, from spectral weapons to passive buffs, to match your preferred playstyle.

Build your Shrine

Some still cling to the original faith. From a tiny cult, expand your influence and excavate further into the ruins. As you expand your shrine and followers, new secrets, rewards, and horrors come to light.

