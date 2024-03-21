Soul Covenant Releases April 18 for PS VR2, Quest 3 and 2, and PC VR - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

Developer Thirdverse announced Soul Covenant will launch for the PlayStation VR2, Quest 3 and 2, and PC VR platforms on April 18 for $39.99.

"We’re thrilled to announce the official release date for Soul Covenant and can’t wait to see the response from players," said Soul Covenant executive producer Teruyuki Toriyama.

"We’re especially proud to reunite with members from the Soul Sacrifice team to pioneer the first authentic JRPG experience in the virtual reality landscape. The game’s intricate narrative, dynamic combat, and the groundbreaking application of VR technology are a testament to the immense effort and passion poured into this project by our incredibly gifted team."

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Soul Covenant invites players to delve into a deeply emotional narrative, set against the backdrop of a ravaged Tokyo, humanity’s last bastion against the relentless onslaught of an AI-led genocidal army known as 'Deus Ex Machina.' As part of the 'Reincarnation Project,' players will embody warriors infused with the memories of past heroes, engaging in an intense struggle for humanity’s survival and the future of Tokyo.

Deep Emotional Storytelling

Immerse yourself in a narrative-driven experience that explores themes of sacrifice, redemption, and the resilience of the human spirit.

Intense Hack and Slash Combat

Battle against advanced AI enemies in adrenaline-pumping combat encounters that will test your skills and reflexes to their limits.

Death and Rebirth Mechanics

Explore the concept of death and rebirth as integral gameplay elements, fueling the intensity of your journey and shaping the fate of Tokyo.

Multiplayer Experience

Team up with friends in multiplayer mode (1-4 players) and strategize together to overcome the challenges that await.

