Max Payne 1&2 Remake Fully Funded by Rockstar, Similar Budget as Alan Wake 2

Remedy Entertainment in its latest financial statement announced Max Payne 1&2 Remake is fully funded by the IP owner and publisher Rockstar Games and it will have a similar budget as Alan Wake 2.

"Max Payne1&2 remake is fully funded by the IP owner and publishing partner Rockstar Games," said Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala.

Remedy added, "Max Payne 1&2 Remake also continued in the production readiness stage. The team made considerable progress throughout the year. Max Payne 1&2 remake is going to be a major new game with great potential, enabled by a similar development budget as Alan Wake 2.

"We expect Condor, Control 2 and Max Payne 1&2 remake projects to advance to the next stages of development during the first half of 2024. With the refined multi-project model in place, increased focus on Remedy core strengths and the dedication of almost 400 Remedians, we are thrilled with a great lineup of upcoming game launches."

Max Payne 1&2 Remake is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

