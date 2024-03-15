Rumor: PS5 Pro Specs Revealed in Leaked Document - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 801 Views
There was potentially a leaked document posted earlier today that claims to have the specifications of the PlayStation 5 Pro. This was posted on the YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead.
Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, who leaked the PlayStation 5 'Slim' before it was officially announced, spoke with his sources who claim the leaked document is real.
The sources who wished to remain anonymous because they are not allowed to talk about Sony's plans, stated the leaked document is from a PlayStation developer portal that was sent out this week to third-party developers.
Henderson has also heard from his sources that PS5 Pro Devkits have been available to first-party studios since September 2023 and third-party developers since January 2024. Devkits starting in Spring of this year are said to be identical to the final product.
It is claimed Sony is aiming to release the PS5 Pro in Holiday 2024, but that could be changed due to the lack of first-party games from PlayStation this year.
Here are the leaked specs of the PS5 Pro:
- Rendering 45% faster than PS5
- 2-3x Ray-tracing (x4 in some cases)
- 33.5 Teraflops
- PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling) upscaling/antialiasing solution
- Support for resolutions up to 8K is planned for future SDK version
- Custom machine learning architecture
- AI Accelerator, supporting 300 TOPS of 8 bit computation / 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point
