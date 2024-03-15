Sacre Bleu Launches for Switch and PC Later This Year - News

Publisher Noodlecake and developer Hildring Studio announced the hack-and-slash musketeer adventure game, Sacre Bleu, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam later this year.

Sacre Bleu is a hack-and-slash musketeer adventure where you bust out of prison using a steampunk blunderbuss. Master bullet-time combat, steam-powered platforming and the best pretend French you’ll find anywhere!

Take on the role of captain of the French Musketeers who is thrown into the prison of la Bastille! On false charges, no less! You must hack-and-slash your way out aided by the brilliant inventor Josephine and her creation the steam-propelled-blunderbuss.

Use your blunderbuss and various arsenal of weapons to turn combat into an elegant, bullet-time, aerial-ballet. Hone your skills defeating enemies to achieve the highest combat grades. Doing so you’ll unlock even tougher levels to test your sword and skills.

Fight Monstrous Bosses

Someone has turned the French aristocracy into giant bile-spewing zombies! Uncover a plot against France herself while the onion-soup thickens.

Explore la Bastille

The prison of la Bastille is vast! Explore the armory, sewers, and kitchens as you work to build an airship for your daring escape. On your journey you’ll find secrets tucked away in shadowy corners that unlock still further challenges.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

