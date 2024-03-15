Palworld Developer Pocket Pair in Talks to Bring the Game to More Platforms - News

/ 188 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Palworld developer Pocket Pair is in talks to being the game to more platforms, according to CEO and game director Takuro Mizobe who spoke with Bloomberg. He did not specify which platforms, however, potential platforms could be PlayStation, Nintendo Switch or mobile devices.

Pocket Pair is content to remain an independent studio with a smaller team. However, it is open to consider offers for a partnership or acquisition.

We are and will remain a small studio," said Mizobe. "I want to make multiple small games. Big-budget triple-A games are not for us."

Palworld has sold over 15 million units on PC via Steam and has surpassed 10 million players on Xbox as of February 22. Overall, the game has surpassed 25 million players.

Palworld released in Early Access on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on January 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles