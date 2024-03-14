Gameloft and Hasbro Partner on New Dungeons & Dragons Game for Consoles and PC - News

Gameloft announced it has partnered with Hasbro on a new Dungeons & Dragons game for consoles and PC. It will be developed by Gameloft Montreal, who developed Disney Dreamlight Valley, LEGO Star Wars Castaways, and more.

"We are honored to partner with Wizards of the Coast to deliver a completely new experience in the Dungeons & Dragons universe," said Gameloft Montreal executive producer Lee Kaburis. "We are all big fans of Dungeons & Dragons and are already hard at work bringing our concept to life, including growing our team, and we look forward to sharing more details in the future."

Gameloft Montreal creative director Marc-Andre Deslongchamps added, "Making friends, both on and off the table, has always been a core Dungeons & Dragons value and it is our goal, as life-long fans, to bring this experience to a different genre renowned for emergent gameplay and shared narrative that can be enjoyed by both newcomers and tabletop masters alike."

Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro senior vice president of digital strategy and licensing Eugene Evans said, "Our portfolio of IP including Dungeons & Dragons continues to attract amazing partners as we execute our plan to grow our digital games portfolio through licensing and internal development. Our partnership with Gameloft is a prime illustration of our strategy. Given their impressive record building incredible new experiences with major IPs combined with their passion for Dungeons & Dragons and vision for this game, we are confident they will create an experience that will delight fans worldwide."

Read details on the game below:

The game, set in the mythical Forgotten Realms within the Dungeons & Dragons universe, will bring unique cooperative gameplay built around an innovative hybrid of survival, life simulation, and action RPG. Players can expect an adventure where the rich lore of this legendary franchise meets real-time survival in a unique campaign of resilience, camaraderie, and danger at nearly every turn.

