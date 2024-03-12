Helldivers 2 Tops the Steam Charts, Dragon's Dogma 2 Pre-Orders Climb the Charts - Sales

Helldivers 2 has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 11, 2024, which ended March 12, 2024. The Upgrade to Super Citizen Edition for the game is down to 10th place.

Steam Deck remained in second place and pre-orders for Dragon's Dogma 2 shot up the charts to third place. Last Epoch dropped one spot to fourth place.

Forza Horizon 5 raced up the charts to take fifth place, Supermarket Simulator is up to sixth place, and Crusader Kings III is up to seventh place. Call of Duty is in eighth place and Baldur's Gate 3 is in ninth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Helldivers 2 Steam Deck Dragon's Dogma 2 - Pre-orders Last Epoch Forza Horizon 5 Supermarket Simulator Crusader Kings III Call of Duty Baldur's Gate 3 Helldivers 2 - Upgrade to Super Citizen Edition

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Helldivers 2 Counter-Strike 2 Steam Deck PUBG: Battlegrounds Apex Legends Dragon's Dogma 2 - Pre-orders Last Epoch Destiny 2 Forza Horizon 5 Supermarket Simulator

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

