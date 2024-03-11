WWE 2K24 Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

WWE 2K24 has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending March 9, 2024. Launch sales for the game are 26 percent higher than WWE 2K23.

Unicorn Overlord is the one other new release in the top 10 as it debuted in seventh place. 60 percent of the sales are on the Nintendo Switch, 34 percent on the PlayStation 5, and five percent on the Xbox.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in its second week is down one spot to second place as sales fell 89 percent.

Hogwarts Legacy remained in third place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up two spots to fourth place. EA sports FC 24 is down three spots to fifth place and Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up one spot to sixth place.

Helldivers 2 and Mario vs. Donkey Dong fell four spots to eighth and ninth places, respectively. Grand Theft Auto V rounds out the top 10.

Unicorn Overlord is No.7 in the UK boxed charts. Granted, it doesn’t take much to get in there these days. But still!



WWE 2K24 is No.1, with launch sales up 26% on the debut of WWE 2K23. Nice!



FF7: Rebirth is down to No.2 with an 89% drop week-on-week.



All physical data. — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) March 10, 2024

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

WWE 2K24 - NEW Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Hogwarts Legacy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe EA Sports FC 24 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Unicorn Overlord - NEW Helldivers 2 Mario vs. Donkey Kong Grand Theft Auto V

