MultiVersus Launches May 28 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Player First Games announced the free-to-play platform fighting game, MultiVersus, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 28.

"We’ve been working hard on a variety of changes and updates to deliver an improved gameplay experience," said MultiVersus game director and Player First Games co-founder Tony Huyn.

"A core aspect of Multiversus is our wealth of iconic characters in the game, with fun-filled competitions set against the backdrop of reimagined universes and environments. So I’m happy to say we’ll be adding some really exciting brand new personalities to the roster, along with more stages from worlds we have yet to explore.

"We moved to Unreal Engine 5, which will improve the game’s visuals and character lighting. So in other words, Shaggy’s sandwiches have never looked better. We’ve rebuilt the game from the ground up to support our new netcode to provide consistent world class online play. So every hit, dodge and bat-a-rang will be delivered with pinpoint accuracy. There’ll be consistent game performance no matter what platform you’re playing on. There’ll be new attacks and combat mechanics for each character, putting more skill expression in your hands. We honestly can’t wait to see what you come up with.

"One of the things we’re most excited to announce is a brand new [player-versus-environment] mode that will offer a new way to play, outside of competitive [player-versus-player]. This new mode will introduce additional ways of playing with unique rewards."

