Lunar Lander Beyond Releases April 23 for All Major Platforms

Publisher Atari and developer Dreams Uncorporated announced Lunar Lander Beyond will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on April 26.

Dreams Uncorporated elevates Lunar Lander Beyond from its simplistic arcade origins by infusing it with the developer’s signature art style, a narrative-rich storyline, and a captivating universe where not everyone and everything is as it seems. A one-of-a-kind “adventure meets simulation” experience, Lunar Lander Beyond engrosses players with a vast story world and rewarding gameplay where the stakes are high, and not just for their career.

In Lunar Lander Beyond, assume the role of the captain of the Pegasus Corporation flight crew. Guide a crew of intrepid explorers, advisors, and state-of-the-art landers through a series of demanding missions. Soar through the cosmos delivering crucial cargo, extracting valuable resources, and conducting daring rescues across a celestial tapestry of enigmatic moons and captivating planets. When mysterious portals appear, you’ll find yourself on a collision course with sinister truths that lie unseen behind the fabric of the universe’s curtain.

Cosmic Artistry

Immerse yourself in Dreams Uncorporated’s opulent sci-fi vistas, meticulously crafted in their signature hand-drawn style.

Celestial Quests

Embark on an interstellar odyssey, conquering 30 daring missions spanning five celestial bodies: Nueva Luna, Mars, Venus, Ganymede, and the enigmatic realm of Etimus.

Fully Personalized

Forge your own destiny with a myriad of pilot options, featuring procedurally generated characters and unique attributes. Choose from four one-of-a-kind ships, and customize them with a selection of a dozen enhancements.

Perilous Trials Await

Choose your destiny with four distinct difficulty tiers, where the highest, ‘Insane’, pushes the boundaries with the risk of permadeath – only the boldest dare tread this treacherous path.

Preserve Your Sanity

Amidst the vastness of space, it’s imperative to maintain your mental fortitude. Beware of mounting stress levels, as they may usher in harrowing hallucinations and the onset of cosmic-induced madness!

