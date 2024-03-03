Sony: PlayStation Portal 'Demand Has Continued to Exceed Our Expectations' - News

/ 1,018 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

PlayStation vice president of product management Hiromi Wakai in an interview with Game File discussed the PlayStation Portal and demand has exceeded their expectations.

"Although we don’t have any numbers to share, the demand has continued to exceed our expectations," said Wakai.

The device was never designed to be a dedicated handheld and wanted to make sure there was no extra work required for developers.

"We also did not want to ask for any additional work from game creators to achieve this goal," said Wakai.

"The initial discussions of this product started out from the question of how to expand the PS5 console game experience, not launch a separate handheld device."

Wakai added, "The original idea of [the] PlayStation Portal remote player came from our goal to provide high quality console gaming experiences in the players’ hands.

"We presumed that we would be able to achieve this goal at an affordable price by utilizing a technical solution often referred to as ‘Thin Client’ (A system that performs a majority of the processes on the servers instead of the local hardware), while maintaining the full features of a DualSense wireless controller and a screen that is capable of displaying content with crisp image and text."

The PlayStation Portal released in November 2023 for $199.99 / £199.99 / €219.99 / 29,980 yen. The device is a remote player that connects to your PlayStation 5 over your home Wi-Fi to allow you to play your PS5 on it.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles