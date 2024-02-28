EA Cancels Respawn's Star Wars First-Person Shooter - News

Electronic Arts Entertainment president Laura Miele in a statement sent to VideoGamesChronicle announced the publisher has cancelled Respawn's Star Wars first-person shooter.

Respawn will now focus on the Star Wars Jedi and Apex Legends series.

"Respawn’s unique ability to connect with players and create exceptional game experiences is unrivaled in entertainment," said Miele. "As we’ve looked at Respawn’s portfolio over the last few months, what’s clear is the games our players are most excited about are Jedi and Respawn’s rich library of owned brands.

"Knowing this, we have decided to pivot away from early development on a Star Wars FPS Action game to focus our efforts on new projects based on our owned brands while providing support for existing games.

"It’s always hard to walk away from a project, and this decision is not a reflection of the team’s talent, tenacity, or passion they have for the game. Giving fans the next installments of the iconic franchises they want is the definition of blockbuster storytelling and the right place to focus."

it was previously rumored the Star Wars first-person shooter was going to be star a Mandalorian. The report claimed the game was in the early stages of development and is set during the time of the Galactic Empire. The player takes control of a Mandalorian. With your job being a bounty hunter your goal is to capture bounties dead or alive for cash rewards.

