Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase Set for February 21

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase on February 21 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Nintendo.com.

The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase will feature around 25 minutes of information on Nintendo Switch games releasing in the first half of 2024 from publishing and development partners.

A #NintendoDirect: Partner Showcase is coming! Watch on-demand via YouTube on 2/21 at 6am PT for around 25 mins of info focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners.



Stay tuned here: https://t.co/ZIAs64iWbK pic.twitter.com/CTrAC02G4d — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 19, 2024

