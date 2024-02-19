By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase Set for February 21

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,298 Views

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase on February 21 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Nintendo.com.

The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase will feature around 25 minutes of information on Nintendo Switch games releasing in the first half of 2024 from publishing and development partners.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


14 Comments
trunkswd (7 hours ago)

I wonder if Xbox will announce a game or 2 for the Switch at this Direct. Hi-Fi Rush seems the most likely.

hellobion2 trunkswd (6 hours ago)

What would be your dream game to come from xbox to the switch 2?

KLXVER hellobion2 (6 hours ago)

Mine would be Rare Replay:)

trunkswd KLXVER (6 hours ago)

Rare Replay makes a lot of sense to release on Switch with many of those games originally being on Switch.

I would like for Xbox and Nintendo to work out a deal for a new Diddy Kong Racing. IMO DKR was a much better cart racer than MK64.

SAguy hellobion2 (2 hours ago)

The Fable series, from 1-3. 2 is still only playable on Xbox consoles I believe unless it's on gamepass PC.

Pemalite (7 hours ago)

Article says first half of 2025. May wish to change that to 2024.

Can't wait to see what is on offer.

trunkswd Pemalite (7 hours ago)

I definitely don't know what you are talking about. It 1,000% said 2024 and I didn't just fix it. Nope. But seriously, thank you for pointing out that typo.

Pemalite trunkswd (5 hours ago)

Must be the lack of coffee this morning making me see things. Haha

Shtinamin_ (5 hours ago)

I expect the next Nintendo Direct to be Jun 20th 2024.
I'm excited to hear what 3rd party we will get!

Leynos (1 hour ago)

Xenogears Remaster/Remake let's goooooo!

tslog (1 hour ago)

So Xbox is offering at least 4 games between Sony/Nintendo…but did Xbox even ask for a single game in return ? Even 1 small game ? You know as leverage to get something back for their own core base ?
Of course Xbox didn’t. They don’t care. MS just wants money, and doesn’t care in the slightest about it’s fans getting something in return.

CosmicSex (4 hours ago)

What about Call of Duty?

  • 0
KLXVER (7 hours ago)

Nice. There it is. Hoping for some cool third party games.

axumblade (7 hours ago)

Ooof. Was holding out for this or an update for PALworld sales for my next poll. Hope their partners come through

