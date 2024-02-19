Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase Set for February 21 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,298 Views
Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase on February 21 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Nintendo.com.
The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase will feature around 25 minutes of information on Nintendo Switch games releasing in the first half of 2024 from publishing and development partners.
A #NintendoDirect: Partner Showcase is coming! Watch on-demand via YouTube on 2/21 at 6am PT for around 25 mins of info focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 19, 2024
Stay tuned here: https://t.co/ZIAs64iWbK pic.twitter.com/CTrAC02G4d
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I wonder if Xbox will announce a game or 2 for the Switch at this Direct. Hi-Fi Rush seems the most likely.
What would be your dream game to come from xbox to the switch 2?
Mine would be Rare Replay:)
The Fable series, from 1-3. 2 is still only playable on Xbox consoles I believe unless it's on gamepass PC.
Article says first half of 2025. May wish to change that to 2024.
Can't wait to see what is on offer.
I expect the next Nintendo Direct to be Jun 20th 2024.
I'm excited to hear what 3rd party we will get!
So Xbox is offering at least 4 games between Sony/Nintendo…but did Xbox even ask for a single game in return ? Even 1 small game ? You know as leverage to get something back for their own core base ?
Of course Xbox didn’t. They don’t care. MS just wants money, and doesn’t care in the slightest about it’s fans getting something in return.
Ooof. Was holding out for this or an update for PALworld sales for my next poll. Hope their partners come through