Mario vs. Donkey Kong and Skull and Bones Debut on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

by, posted 46 minutes ago

Mario vs. Donkey Kong has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending February 17, 2024.

Skull and Bones, the one other new release in the top 10, debuted in fourth place.

Hogwarts Legacy and EA Sports FC 24 dropped one spot to second and third places, respectively. Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped to fifth and sixth places, respectively.

Helldivers 2 in its second week remained in seventh place. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate shot up from 20th to eighth place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is down one spot to ninth place and Minecraft remained in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Mario vs. Donkey Kong - NEW Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports FC 24 Skull and Bones - NEW Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Helldivers 2 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Minecraft

