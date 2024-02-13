Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and GTAV Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in January - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for January 2024.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while Grand Theft Auto V topped the European charts. Grand Theft Auto V was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA sports FC 24 on European charts. Madden NFL 24 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III in Europe.

Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA sports FC 24 in Europe. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Minecraft in Europe. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was number three in the US and Canada and Need for Speed Heat came in third in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Among Us VR in Europe. Among Us VR was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Pavlov in Europe.

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while Job Simulator topped the charts in Europe. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission in Europe.

Roblox topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, while it was Fortnite on the European charts. Fortnite came in second in the US and Canada, while Roblox came in second in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 24 Madden NFL 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III TEKKEN 8 Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K24 TEKKEN 8 Baldur’s Gate 3 Baldur’s Gate 3 EA SPORTS FC 24 Gran Turismo 7 Hogwarts Legacy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gran Turismo 7 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 The Last of Us Part II The Last of Us Part II Remastered UFC 5 Hell Let Loose It Takes Two UFC 5 Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth NBA 2K24 Mortal Kombat 1 ARK: Survival Ascended God of War Ragnarök Cyberpunk 2077 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora The Crew Motorfest Granblue Fantasy: Relink ELDEN RING Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Need For Speed Unbound ARK: Survival Ascended Assassin’s Creed Mirage

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Minecraft EA SPORTS FC 24 Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat Red Dead Redemption 2 Batman: Arkham Knight A Way Out Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V theHunter: Call of the Wild Hogwarts Legacy Mortal Kombat X Need for Speed Payback EA SPORTS FC 24 Batman: Arkham Knight NBA 2K24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III A Way Out theHunter: Call of the Wild Injustice 2 Mortal Kombat X Gang Beasts CarX Drift Racing Online Hogwarts Legacy Battlefield V Overcooked! 2 Gang Beasts Call of Duty: Black Ops III WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship God of War III Remastered LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Resident Evil 6 Goat Simulator God of War STAR WARS Battlefront II CarX Drift Racing Online Resident Evil 6

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Beat Saber Beat Saber Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 Among Us VR Among Us VR Pavlov Job Simulator Horizon Call of the Mountain Pavlov Moss: Book II Moss: Book II Ultrawings 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Job Simulator Vertigo 2 Kayak VR: Mirage Ultrawings 2 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 Arizona Sunshine 2 Arizona Sunshine 2

*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Job Simulator The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission SUPERHOT VR Beat Saber Beat Saber SUPERHOT VR Job Simulator Batman: Arkham VR Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Moss: Book II Arizona Sunshine The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Borderlands 2 VR VR Ping Pong Pro Fruit Ninja VR Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Dead Land VR Titanic VR

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Roblox Fortnite Fortnite Roblox THE FINALS Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone THE FINALS Apex Legends Rocket League Fall Guys Fall Guys Rocket League Fortnite Battle Royale The Sims 4 The Sims 4 War Thunder Apex Legends LEGO Fortnite eFootball 2024

