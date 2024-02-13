By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and GTAV Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in January

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and GTAV Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in January - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 273 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for January 2024.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while Grand Theft Auto V topped the European charts. Grand Theft Auto V was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA sports FC 24 on European charts. Madden NFL 24 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III in Europe.

Minecraft was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA sports FC 24 in Europe. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Minecraft in Europe. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was number three in the US and Canada and Need for Speed Heat came in third in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Among Us VR in Europe. Among Us VR was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Pavlov in Europe.

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while Job Simulator topped the charts in Europe. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission in Europe.

Roblox topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, while it was Fortnite on the European charts. Fortnite came in second in the US and Canada, while Roblox came in second in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 24
Madden NFL 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
TEKKEN 8 Hogwarts Legacy
NBA 2K24 TEKKEN 8
Baldur’s Gate 3 Baldur’s Gate 3
EA SPORTS FC 24 Gran Turismo 7
Hogwarts Legacy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Gran Turismo 7 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 The Last of Us Part II
The Last of Us Part II Remastered UFC 5
Hell Let Loose It Takes Two
UFC 5 Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth NBA 2K24
Mortal Kombat 1 ARK: Survival Ascended
God of War Ragnarök Cyberpunk 2077
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora The Crew Motorfest
Granblue Fantasy: Relink ELDEN RING
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Need For Speed Unbound
ARK: Survival Ascended Assassin’s Creed Mirage

*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Minecraft EA SPORTS FC 24
Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Need for Speed Heat
Need for Speed Heat Red Dead Redemption 2
Batman: Arkham Knight A Way Out
Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V
theHunter: Call of the Wild Hogwarts Legacy
Mortal Kombat X Need for Speed Payback
EA SPORTS FC 24 Batman: Arkham Knight
NBA 2K24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
A Way Out theHunter: Call of the Wild
Injustice 2 Mortal Kombat X
Gang Beasts CarX Drift Racing Online
Hogwarts Legacy Battlefield V
Overcooked! 2 Gang Beasts
Call of Duty: Black Ops III WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
God of War III Remastered LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
Resident Evil 6 Goat Simulator
God of War STAR WARS Battlefront II
CarX Drift Racing Online Resident Evil 6

     *Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Beat Saber Beat Saber
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 Among Us VR
Among Us VR Pavlov
Job Simulator Horizon Call of the Mountain
Pavlov Moss: Book II
Moss: Book II Ultrawings 2
Horizon Call of the Mountain Job Simulator
Vertigo 2 Kayak VR: Mirage
Ultrawings 2 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2
Arizona Sunshine 2 Arizona Sunshine 2

 *PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Job Simulator
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
SUPERHOT VR Beat Saber
Beat Saber SUPERHOT VR
Job Simulator Batman: Arkham VR
Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Moss: Book II
Arizona Sunshine The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
Borderlands 2 VR VR Ping Pong Pro
Fruit Ninja VR Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
Dead Land VR Titanic VR

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4) 

US/Canada EU
Roblox Fortnite
Fortnite Roblox
THE FINALS Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone THE FINALS
Apex Legends Rocket League
Fall Guys Fall Guys
Rocket League Fortnite Battle Royale
The Sims 4 The Sims 4
War Thunder Apex Legends
LEGO Fortnite eFootball 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


