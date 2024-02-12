Go Fight Fantastic! Releases March 26 for PC - News

Publisher Kinda Brave and developer Dinomite Games announced Go Fight Fantastic! will launch for PC via Steam on March 26.

"Go Fight Fantastic! captures the spirit of teamwork and cooperation, something we value highly at our team," said Kinda Brave CEO Alexander Benitez. "Embark on a journey across incredible environments, with intense encounters and mysteries to unravel. Whether you choose to play solo or with a party of friends, with the cast of imaginative friends and foes in Go Fight Fantastic! you’ll never be alone!"

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Go Fight Fantastic!, traverse through six-chapter Story Mode with friends or solo, with intuitive character swapping mechanics to swiftly navigate challenges. Whether banding together to save the Bird Planet from an Alien invasion or testing individual prowess in Horde Mode’s endless arena, players will find themselves immersed in exhilarating gameplay, with opportunities to compete for global high scores.

Each of the game’s four playable characters boasts a unique skill set and playstyle, representing Tank, Healer, Striker, and Archer classes. As players delve deeper into this epic adventure, they will be mesmerized by the beautifully hand-drawn world of Bird People, engaging in deadly encounters and epic boss battles across six distinct biomes.

Every playthrough promises fresh experiences. Dynamic randomization ensures diverse landscapes, enemy encounters, and upgrade options, allowing players to hone their combat skills to perfection.

Eager fans can sample the updated and polished demo now as part of the Remote Play Together Steam event, running until February 19. During the event, players will have the opportunity to watch a Developer Stream unveiling an exclusive, previously unreleased playthrough from Chapter Two of the game.

