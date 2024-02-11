Phil Spencer Reportedly Told Employees Xbox Would Keep Making Consoles - News

/ 3,100 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Microsoft Gaming CEO reportedly told employees that Xbox isn't giving up on video game console hardware. This is according to journalist Shannon Liao and reported by VideoGamesChronicle.

Spencer stated that Xbox consoles will continue to be part of its strategy and that it involves "multiple kinds of devices."

This follows rumors that Microsoft plans to release at least some Xbox tiles on rival platforms like the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. Microsoft is planning to hold a business update event during the week.

"We're listening and we hear you," Spencer said recently. "We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles