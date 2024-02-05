Phil Spencer: Xbox to Share Details Next Week on the Future Vision of Xbox - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 2,162 Views
Following rumors that Microsoft is considering to release at least some Xbox exclusives on rival consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has issued a statement via Twitter.
Spencer says the team at Xbox is listening to fans and they have been planning a business update event for next where they will share more details on the future of Xbox.
"We're listening and we hear you," said Spencer. "We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned."
We're listening and we hear you. We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned.— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) February 5, 2024
Sources have claimed Microsoft will release Starfield on the PS5 after the launch of the Shattered Space expansion, which is expected to launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.
Sources have also claimed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be coming to the PS5 "some months" after it launches on the Xbox Series X|S and PC. Exact timing and platform availability isn't yet known.
Another rumor is that Microsoft is considering to release the Gears of War franchise on PlayStation consoles.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
With how this is worded some of the rumors/reports are likely true. I can see Microsoft going down the route of FIRST on Xbox/PC/Game Pass then releasing games on PlayStation and/or Nintendo 6 months or however long later. Plus, I see all Activision Blizzard games remaining on all platforms at launch.
What needs to be done is they have to be CLEAR on what the plans are going forward.
Not outright denying going multi, basically confirms it. No way they last a full week with rumors and speculation running wild.
I am so proud of Phil for actually saying something and not putting this on Sarah!!!
Technically... they have been a third party publisher for a while now. Not just Minecraft & CoD, but now the other ABK games they inherited with the purchase that are contractually obligated to still be released on other platforms. If anything, I'd also venture that MS, Nintendo,and Sony are in talks of trading some other games. It isnt just a one sided affair.
If Xbox sales continue to decline, this will likely be the last generation of Xbox consoles. What a tragic end for the glorious xbox 360
Personally, I think Nadella has taken control.
Gaming is now bigger in revenue than Windows for MS. The Big boy takes notice for sure.
Yes, because of the money ABK makes on all the other platforms. Investors have argued successfully that not releasing games on PS and Nintendo would be an ultimate money sink.
Attention all gamers of the Xbox Federation
I have assumed control
I have assumed control
Rush?
I hope the recent rumors of them putting ALL their games on Playstation isn't true, because Xbox essentially going full third party would suck for Playstation players. Sony with no competition (Nintendo doing their own thing) is not going to be a great thing for us.
Xbox Console sales and console game sales have been bad, with the Xbox "leadership" team the most responsible.
Since almost nobody is asking exactly why Xbox is starting to be a partial 3rd party...it's because the business/development model of Xbox and game pass has been a sales disaster.
Just look at EU and US Xbox sales, it's horrible compared to Switch and PS5 console sales. Which is why Xbox wants that game sales money from Nintendo & Sony.
Xbox is confirming that they won't seriously fix their internal issues - like clown Matt Booty still there and hand off philosophy nonsense.....so selling its games on rival consoles it is. Where else are they going to make money from their games that badly underperform ? The Ouya ?Amazon ? Has to be Nintendo & Sony because Xbox is run so badly.
huh...I guess this may actually be the end for Xbox. I remain cautious in this remark for there are a million things they could say next week, but if all these rumors coming out as of recent are in fact true, I would be in shock.
Next gen they will make a streaming box to go alongside smart TV apps and whatnot. PS6 will get the games where people still want to pat $70 for.
Or Physical. With disc PS5 still outselling the disc-less version, I fully imagine PS6 will have at least the option.
Xbox is still needed to play gamepass cause xlcoud even in NZ is terrible and no everyone has a high end gaming PC to play next gen games
The biggest loser here will be Square Enix. Now that Sony won't have any need to pay for exclusivity, they will have to fund all of their games themselves.
Microsoft games divisions’s future is gamepass. The games will come to other consoles but ONLY as part of gamepass.
That's very wishful thinking since Sony would 100% never agree to that. Think Sony would serious go "Oh don't bother giving us $70, just sub to GamePass ok?" MS will pivot away from GamePass as it just hasn't worked out.
Microsoft's games division future is multiplatform publishing. Way more money for MS than GP could ever generate.
I still have this sneaking suspicion that Sony will try to add COD to Plus Premium.
Sony would if it was only a gamepass containing Microsoft games - similar to what EA and UBI already do. With their catalogue (incl ABK) they’d be able to charge £15-£30/month easy if they do it right.
I know if it is the only way I could play future games like fallout or ES or the outer worlds I’d be tempted…perhaps only for a few months but I’d still try it.
They'd be losing so much money doing that, $70-90 from players will always beat out a 15$ sub, also 30?! wtf are you insane. Absolutely nobody in any universe would drop $30/month for anything. Thats infinitely higher than even Netflix.
Also players would just game the system but subbing to play a game... canceling sub... then subbing for 1 game... canceling... its not sustainable at all.
Such a version of Gamepass seems viable on Playstation.
But Gamepass with ALL games is $10/month.
You think they can sell it with ONLY MS games for up to $30?
Shouldn't it be less than $10 since it offers fewer games?
And then they have to pay Sony a portion, so that doesn't seem sustainable?
There will be a form of gamepass but just limited to Xbox as a publisher. Sony doesn't have grounds to prohibit that, as long as the games are also sold for full price on the PSN store.
Nah sure chance. That's a trojan horse. Plus they will have to limit it to ONLY "exclusives". They can't allow stuff like Persona 3.
Sony wants people buying that $70 game, not playing it on game pass. Plus they also don't want people having two competing online services etc.