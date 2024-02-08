GTAV Sales Top 195 Million, GTA Series Sales Top 420M, RDR 2 Sales Top 61M - Sales

/ 133 Views

by, posted 27 minutes ago

Take-Two Interactive has released its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 and in the report has provided an update on the latest sales figures for its best-selling franchises, as well as an update on the sales of individual games.

The Grand Theft Auto series is the best-selling franchise by Take-Two with over 420 million units sold-in. This is up from 410 million units from the previous quarter. It is "one of the most successful, iconic and critically acclaimed brands in all of entertainment," according to Take-Two.

Grand Theft Auto V has sold-in over 195 million units, which is up from 190 million units. It is the "best-selling title of the past 10 years in the U.S., based on both unit and dollar sales," according to Circana data.

Take-Two stated first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI "launched in December 2023 and broke YouTube's records for a non-music launch, including 93 million views in 24 hours."

The Red Dead Redemption series with only two releases have sold-in over 86 million units worldwide, which is up from 81 million units. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold-in over 61 million units, which is up from 57 million units. It is the "2nd best-selling title in the U.S. in the past 6 years based on both unit and dollar sales."

The NBA 2K series has sold-in over 146 million units worldwide, which is up from 140 million units. It remains the best-selling basketball simulation IP in the US based on dollar and unit sales.

The Borderlands series has sold-in over 83 million units worldwide, which is up from 81 million units. Sales reported for Borderlands 2 has sold-in over 28 million and Borderlands 3 has sold-in over 19 million units. Both these figures are the same from the previous quarter.

Sid Meier’s Civilization series has sold-in over 69 million units, which is up from 68 million units. The BioShock series has sold-in over 42 million units, which is the same as the previous quarter.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles