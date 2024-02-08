Consoles Sales Fall in the UK in January, FC 24 and The Last of Us Part 2 Perform Well - Sales

/ 679 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in January 2024, according to GfK Entertainment and reported by GamesIndustry.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console, while the Xbox Series X|S was the third best-selling console.

Sales for all three consoles fell year-on-year with the PlayStation 5 down 17 percent, the Nintendo Switch down 31 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S down seven percent.

Overall, there were nearly 111,000 video game consoles sold (panel data) in the UK in January 2024. This is down 19 percent compared to January 2023.

GSD data shows there were 2.47 million games sold in January 2024, which is down three percent year-on-year.

EA Sports FC 24 was the best-selling game for the month with sales higher than FIFA 23 were a year ago.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered debuted in second place with sales benefiting from the £10 upgrade offer, which let PS4 owners upgrade to the PS5 version of the game for just £10. The first two week of sales for the game were two and a half times higher than The Last of Us Part 1, which released in September 2022.

Tekken 8 debuted in seventh place with launch sales over a third higher than Street Fighter 6. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown debuted in 15th place and Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth debuted in 23rd place.

There were 687,000 accessories and add-on products sold in the UK in January, which is up nearly 10 percent compared to last year. Xbox and PlayStation controllers led the market.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the UK in January 2024 (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 2 The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered (Sony) 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard) 4 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 5 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 6 Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar) 7 Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco) 8 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 9 Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo)* 10 Spider-Man 2 (Sony) *Digital data unavailable GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via PC digital stores, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles