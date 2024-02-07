Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update Releases March 7 - Adds New Game+, New Suits, More - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games announced the next big free update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will launch on March 7.

The update will add New Game+, new suits, and more to the game. Insomniac Games will share more details on the update closer to release.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available for the PlayStation 5.

❗ OUR NEXT UPDATE IS COMING MARCH 7



Our title update for Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 arrives next month and adds highly requested features like New Game+, new suits, and more!



Watch our social media for a complete list of features closer to release. 🕸️🕷️ #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/qhncOPkUXY — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) February 7, 2024

