Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update Releases March 7 - Adds New Game+, New Suits, More
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games announced the next big free update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will launch on March 7.
The update will add New Game+, new suits, and more to the game. Insomniac Games will share more details on the update closer to release.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available for the PlayStation 5.
❗ OUR NEXT UPDATE IS COMING MARCH 7— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) February 7, 2024
Our title update for Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 arrives next month and adds highly requested features like New Game+, new suits, and more!
Watch our social media for a complete list of features closer to release. 🕸️🕷️ #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/qhncOPkUXY
Not touching this game till it's $10. I'm Not going to have my time wasted with ton's of walk & talk nonsense that I'm forbidden to skip ( why isn't that in this latest updated ), and worse is that MJ gameplay is more in the game than Venom - which is crazy. Agenda ruining gameplay and agenda ruining games as entertainment.
I'll actually going to wait till the complete edition with DLC is included, and wait till that is $10.
Why is NG+ being added in months later for games now and in LaD's case behind a paywall? Just put it in the base game at launch