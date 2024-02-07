2K's Visual Concepts Austin Hit With Layoffs - News

2K's Visual Concepts Austin has been hit with layoffs, according to a post from former art manager Brad Bowling on LinkedIn spotted by Game Developer.

"Well...the games industry bloodletting continues," said Bowling. "Today Visual Concepts Austin laid off myself and a group of very talented developers. I have had a great time over the past couple of years working with some of the finest Game Devs in the industry. Over the past 23 years of making game art, I have seen some downturns but nothing like this."

Software engineer Sydney F also confirmed to have also been laid off.

"Well, after a great year of working at Visual Concepts Austin it’s sad to say I’ve been laid off as of today, along with several other amazing colleagues," they said. "I will miss all of those that I worked with greatly. It’s definitely rough as it’s only been a year and a half since I was previously laid off as well. Even in this tough market I found a job once, I can hopefully do it again."

2K acquired Visual Concepts Austin in March 2021 and at the time said the studio would help its publishing business and provide engineering support on the NBA 2K series.

