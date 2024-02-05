Suicide Squad Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts, Persona 3 Reload Debuts in 2nd - Sales

/ 289 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending February 4, 2024.

Retail launch sales for the game was slightly behind Tekken 8, but ahead of The Last of Us Part II Remastered. It sold about half of what Guardians of the Galaxy did at launch.

Persona 3 Reload debuted in second place and Granblue Fantasy: Relink debuted in 15th place.

Tekken 8 in its second week dropped two spots to third place, while Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth in its second week fell from second to 28th place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up one spot to fourth place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up from sixth to fifth place, and EA Sports FC 24 fell two spots to sixth place. Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1 remained in seventh and eighth places, respectively.

Suicide Squad was the No.1 physical game last week. Ahead of Persona 3 Reload. Its physical launch was slightly behind Tekken 8 but ahead of The Last of Us 2 Remastered. Digital data comes in (usually) around Thursday — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) February 4, 2024

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - NEW Persona 3 Reload - NEW Tekken 8 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Mortal Kombat 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Grand Theft Auto V

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles