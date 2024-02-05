Night Slashers: Remake Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Forever Entertainment and developer Storm Trident announced Night Slashers: Remake for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

Night Slashers is a pulse-pounding, horror-themed beat ’em up game, in a nightmarish world filled with bloodthirsty creatures and unspeakable horrors. Prepare to step into the shoes of the unlikely heroes, as they battle hordes of supernatural foes and terrifying monsters.

In Night Slashers, you’re not just fighting for survival: you’re battling to save the world from a supernatural apocalypse. Join the fight, experience the adrenaline, and embrace the horror. Your darkest nightmares await…

Gameplay

Night Slashers, a classic arcade game originally developed by Data East in 1994, still stands as one of the best titles in the beat ’em up genre to this day! The gameplay consists of seven distinct stages, each subdivided into multiple sections. You can advance by navigating from left to right within each stage, combating waves of enemies to progress.

Attempting to proceed further without eliminating foes halts the screen’s scroll until all the threats are dealt with. Upon reaching the end of each level, a climactic showdown with a formidable boss awaits. Achieve victory over the boss to advance.

Expanded Hero Roster

Choose from a unique roster of heroes to assemble your team and battle hordes of zombies as a team of up to four players.

Enhanced Controls and Combat Mechanics

Take full control of your character with improved combat mechanics. Execute combos, aerial attacks, and special moves, making the gameplay engaging and satisfying.

Upgraded Visual Effects

From blood splatters to dynamic lighting, witness the horror unfold with updated visual effects that heighten the intensity of the gameplay.

Sound and Music Perfection

Enjoy a high-quality haunting soundtrack. Choose between the classic OST to feed your nostalgia or the newly-arranged music for a modern-day experience.

Character Selection Screen Overhaul

Try the revamped character selection screen showcasing the heroes in a more engaging and visually striking way.

