Zenless Zone Zero Headed to PS5

miHoYo announced the free-to-play urban fantasy action RPG, Zenless Zone Zero, will be coming to the PlayStation 5 alongside the previously announced PC, iOS, and Android Versions.

View the PS5 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Zenless Zone Zero is HoYoverse‘s latest urban fantasy action RPG. Alongside a unique art style, dynamic music, and urban life gameplay, the game features thrilling action combat that aims to appeal to both action veterans and newcomers. In the game’s story, contemporary civilization has been destroyed by a supernatural disaster known as “Hollows.” New Eridu, the last urban civilization that survived the apocalypse, manages to thrive by acquiring the technology to extract essential resources out of the Hollows. Players will embark on an adventure as Proxies who cooperate with distinctive Agents and unveil the unknown mysteries behind New Eridu and the Hollows.

During the latest PlayStation State of Play livestream, Zenless Zone Zero confirmed coming to PlayStation 5 through an all-new trailer. The trailer dynamically showcased the characters from Cunning Hares and Belobog Heavy Industries, as well as the newly overhauled urban environment of New Eridu. The viewers were presented with an array of exciting battles between Agents and their enemies in the Hollows before concluding the trailer with Belle—one of the dual protagonists—navigating the Hollow Deep Dive System.

Looking to push the boundaries of game design and action experience, the development team behind Zenless Zone Zero is now empowered by the cutting-edge technology and hardware capabilities of PlayStation 5 to continue crafting an enchanting virtual world. A brand-new immersive experience awaits as Proxies embark on their adventure in New Eridu and engage in thrilling Hollow battles.

