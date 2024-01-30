Former Volition Staff Form New Co-Development Studio Shapeshifter Games - News

Some former Volition developers have formed a new co-development studio called Shapeshifter Games.

Shapeshifter Games is based in Champaign, Illinois and will help other studios develop AAA games. Rob Loftus, who was the principal producer on Saints Row, will serve as the studio director on game development.

"Shapeshifter is a new co-development studio that was started by pulling together a group of experienced developers from Volition," said the studio on LinkedIn. "We are focused on AAA game development. One of the goals of the company is to create a more sustainable environment for developers to do their best work.

"We're already hard at work with a top publisher on their next great IP and looking to grow. Shapeshifter is always searching for talented developers to help us grow. Please reach out, we would love to hear from you."

Loftus on LinkedIn stated, "It's been five months since the closure of Volition, but I'm grateful to post that a group of us have re-formed as Shapeshifter Games. The industry climate remains tough and I know I’m fortunate to reconnect with colleagues and turn the page on a new adventure. I’m hopeful for more groups like us and for the brighter days ahead."

Developer Volition, the developers for the Saints Row franchise, was shut down in August 2023 by Embracer Group.

