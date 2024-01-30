Enshrouded, Tekken 8, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Debut Steam Charts - Sales

/ 605 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Palworld has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 5, 2024, which ended January 30, 2024.

There were three new releases in the top 10 this week. Enshrouded debuted in second place, Tekken 8 debuted in third place, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth debuted in fifth place.

Steam Deck dropped two spots to fourth place, EA Sports FC 24 fell three spots to sixth place, and Call of Duty fell from sixth to seventh place. Baldur's Gate 3 is down from fifth to eighth and Lethal Company dropped from fourth to ninth place. Monster Hunter: World rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Palworld Enshrouded - NEW Tekken 8 - NEW Steam Deck Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - NEW EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty Baldur's Gate 3 Lethal Company Monster Hunter: World

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Palworld Enshrouded - NEW Tekken 8 - NEW Counter-Strike 2 Steam Deck Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - NEW EA Sports FC 24 PUBG: Battlegrounds Apex Legends Call of Duty

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles