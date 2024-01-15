Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Gets Destined for Rebirth Trailer and New Details - News

Square Enix has released a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth called Destined for Rebirth, as well as releasing new information on the game.

Regions of the World

The world of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is comprised of multiple regions. Each boasts unique environments for you to explore. Let’s take a look at a couple now:

Starboard Junon

An urban residential zone within the fortified metropolis overlooking the ocean. In addition to housing for Shinra personnel, high-end boutiques and restaurants line its streets.

Currently, preparations are underway here for Rufus Shinra’s presidential inauguration parade.

Shinra-8

A Shinra cruise ship that ferries travelers between the planet’s eastern and western continents. After departing the port of Junon, it heads for the resort town of Costa del Sol.

As part of the on-board entertainment, the ship plays host to a Queen’s Blood tournament.

New Characters

Cait Sith & Moogle

This gregarious cat fights from atop his sturdy moogle mount, who provides both mobility and support during battle.

When Cait’s not duking it out, his high-tech helper aids him in hacking computer systems and telling fortunes.

Elena (voiced by Piper Reese in English, Megumi Toyoguchi in Japanese)

Though she may be a rookie, she’s as skilled with her fists and a gun as anyone else in the Turks unit of Shinra’s General Affairs Division.

She and her partner Rude are tasked with pursuing the black-robed figures, which she is more than happy to do if it means being assigned a mission with Tseng.

Captain Titov (voiced by Tsuyoshi Koyama in Japanese)

The captain of the Shinra-8, responsible for overseeing safe passage for all who travel between Junon and Costa del Sol. He’s earned a sterling reputation among his crew, thanks to his unerring devotion to his duties.

This is most evident during the various festivities held aboard his vessel, which he personally—and passionately—emcees.

Combat

Next up, let’s take a look at what some of the new additions to the party can do in battle!

Yuffie

Basic Attacks

Yuffie quickly strikes enemies with a large throwing star. The speed with which she attacks allows you to charge ATB faster than most.

While her throwing star is out, Yuffie can unleash magic-infused “ninjutsu” to punish foes.

Abilities

Yuffie excels at chaining her attacks together and switching their elemental affinity.

Her Doppelgänger ability allows her to attack in tandem with her clone, enabling her to exploit enemies’ weaknesses even more effectively.

Unique Ability

Hurling her throwing star at enemies allows Yuffie to keep up the pressure from adistance.

While her throwing star’s out, she can also pelt her foes with ninjutsu. Whatever element her target’s weak against, Yuffie has a ninjutsu spell for it.

Cait Sith

Basic Attacks

Cait Sith darts about the battlefield with the agility of an acrobat (or perhaps a cat?), assailing enemies from every side.

When he wants to switch things up, he brings out his moogle pal, changing his attacks.

Abilities

These Cait Sith-exclusive moves can hurt enemies or buff allies, but most rely on luck in some way.

“Let’s Ride!,” however, allows him to hop on his moogle, enhancing his regular attacks and his unique abilities.

Unique Abilities

While riding his moogle, Cait Sith can give enemies the boot with Dropkick.

Once his moogle’s attacks have filled the Moogle Meter, he can also buff his companions with abilities like “Defense!”

Synergy Abilities

Synergy abilities are powerful attacks in which two characters team up to turn the tide of battle. More abilities will unlock as you increase the party level – a numerical expression of how closely-knit your team is—and deepen the affinity between party members.

Fill the synergy gauge by using abilities, then unleash a synchronized assault!

Moogle Pinwheel (Synergy Ability / Yuffie and Cait Sith)

Yuffie and Cait Sith attack in tandem with a secret ninja technique.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will launch for the PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024.

