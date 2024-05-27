Rider's Spirits Arrives June 7 for All Major Consoles - News

Ratalaika Games announced it has partnered with Masaya Games and Shinyuden to re-release the 1994 racing game, Rider's Spirits, on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 7.

Read details on the game below:

The original Rider’s Spirits was first released on 1994 exclusively in Japan. Now this timeless racing classic is finally available worldwide for the first time!

Play head to head against the computer or locally with a friend and compete in a wide variety of racing tracks and game modes. Choose from an array of wacky racers, each with their own unique attributes, and show off your riding skills. And if things get ugly, use all kind of crazy items in order to get advantage and be the first one to cross the finishing line!

Can you beat all your opponents and be the first one cross the finish line?

Features:

Choose from eight racers with different attributes.

Numerous race tracks with different conditions (dirt, ice, etc.).

Make use of a wide variety of items to get advantage over your rivals.

Multiple game modes.

Up to four players in local multiplayer.

