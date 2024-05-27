Silent Hill Transmission Set for May 30 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Konami announced it will be hosting the second installment of the Silent Hill Transmission on Thursday, May 30 at 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET / 12:00 am UK (May 31).

The Silent Hill Transmission will feature "game updates, a deeper look at the film, and new merch."

Bloober Team also tweeted about the transmission, which suggests there will be an update on Silent Hill 2 remake during the broadcast.

Together with our friends from @Konami we are thrilled to invite you to the SILENT HILL Transmission coming later this week!



Stay tuned!#SILENTHILL #Konami #BlooberTeam pic.twitter.com/a90cW3UCLd — Bloober Team (@BlooberTeam) May 27, 2024

