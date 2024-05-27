Adventure Puzzle Game Arsene Lupin: Once a Thief Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Microids and developer Blazing Griffin have announced adventure puzzle game, Arsene Lupin: Once a Thief, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It will launch in late 2024.

Dive into a captivating journey through this adventure-puzzle game that explores the early life, loves, and crimes of the iconic gentleman thief. Immerse yourself in Maurice Leblanc’s famous tales, playing as both Lupin and his tireless antagonist Detective Ganimard and gaining unique perspectives on legendary stories like 'The Arrest of Arsene Lupin' and 'Herlock Sholmes Arrives Too Late.'

Experience the Legends

Join Lupin and Leblanc by the fireside as they retell a selection of the most famous stories of Lupin’s deeds and experience them from whole new perspectives.

the Artistic World of Lupin

Explore beautiful book illustrations brought to life and meet colorful characters leaping from the pages as Lupin retells his own escapades with a flair for the dramatic.

Master the Art of Thievery

Traverse a multitude of settings, solve puzzles, and adopt a variety of disguises as you take on exciting criminal escapades while constantly striving to outsmart the law and stay one step ahead

Detect and Deduce

See the stories from a fresh perspective as you immerse yourself in Ganimard’s role, searching for evidence, interrogating suspects, creating timelines, and connecting the dots to pursue and apprehend your legendary adversary.

