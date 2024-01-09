Best Shooter of 2023 - Article

/ 388 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Welcome to VGChartz’s 18th annual Game of the Year Awards! It's the standard operating procedure for most gaming sites, but we stand apart with one key difference: both users and staff (admins, writers, etc.) get a 50/50 split influence in every category. Throughout the month we'll be celebrating the best games of 2023 across various genres and other special categories, before finally revealing the site's Overall Game of the Year. Here we kick things off with the Best Shooter of 2023 - enjoy!

Ah, yes... the shooter. While many will besmirch the genre for being just about shooting guns, I say that's an unfair judgement. There's also the potential for stabbing, exploding, incinerating, impaling, and so much more! Jokes aside, 2023 was an... interesting year for quality, in that it felt like a coin toss whether a big-budget shooter would actually be worth anyone's time. Below are the final contenders for the year, ranging from modern-military shooters to a new IP that didn't seem like it'd ever release. Interesting, indeed.

The Shortlist:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Atomic Heart

Counter-Strike 2

Arizona Sunshine 2

The Runner-Up:

Atomic Heart

Given its announcement trailer back in 2017, you'd be remiss to think Mundfish's new IP would turn out to be vaporware. After years of toiling and iterating on that initial promise, out comes one of the year's biggest surprises. A large part of its success can be seen from the above picture: beautiful and painstakingly-rendered world design. Evoking so many different inspirations, ranging from a Bioshock-flavored dystopic vision of a retro-futurist Soviet Union to inherently-weird concepts from the likes of Tarkovsky's Stalker, Atomic Heart earns this runner-up spot with flying colors.

The Winner:

Counter-Strike 2

After all, what else can one reasonably expect from Valve's titanic shooter series. Out of the blue in March 2023, out sprang Counter-Strike 2's announcement as a promoted free update for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. With that update came the Counter-Strike gameplay skeleton powered by Valve's Source Engine 2. While getting beefy engine enhancements for playing de_dust2 doesn't seem like much at first glance, each new element or improvement contributes to a more demanding game. The modern military king gets to keep his crown.

More Articles