Rumor: Hi-Fi Rush Coming to Nintendo Switch

A new rumor is claiming Microsoft plans to release one of its "more acclaimed first-party games" to another console. This is according to insider NateTheHate speaking on his podcast.

"In the calendar year of 2024, Microsoft will bring one of their more acclaimed first-party games to a competitor's system," said NateTheHate. "The title I'm referring to was met with high critical acclaim. Fans loved it and it was in the game of the year conversation in the year that it released."

He added, "When the announcement comes I think it will be met with a lot of excitement because it's a quality game."

ResetEra user Lolilolailo suggested the game could be Hi-Fi Rush getting a release on the Nintendo Switch. The user also said "And you'll win" when responding to a user predicting that it is Hi-Fi Rush coming to the Switch.

Lolilolailo has accurately leaked Xbox-related announcement in the past. This includes information relating to the Persona franchise and ATLUS.

This should be treated with a grain of salt and as a rumor.

