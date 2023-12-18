Amazon to Develop Warhammer 40,000 Movies and TV Series - News

posted 1 hour ago

Games Workshop announced it has entered an agreement with Amazon to develop Warhammer 40,000 into movies and TV series.

The agreement has granted exclusive rights to Amazon in relation to movies and TV series set within the Warhammer 40,000 universe. Amazon also has the option to license equivalent rights in the Warhammer Fantasy universe following the release of their first Warhammer 40,000 production.

Games Workshop and Amazon will work together for 12 months to agree to creative guidelines for movies and TV series developed by Amazon. The agreement will only process once the creative guidelines are mutually agreed between Games Workshop and Amazon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

