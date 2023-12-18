Grand Theft Auto VI First Trailer Tops 150 Million Views - News

Rockstar Games earlier this month released the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI.

The trailer for GTA6 quickly became the number one trending video on YouTube and topped 100 million views in about a day and a half. The trailer has now surpassed 150 million views.

To compare, the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto V, uploaded 12 years ago, has 106 million views to date.

Grand Theft Auto VI will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

