Death Stranding Tops 16 Million Players

Developer Kojima Productions announced Death Stranding has surpassed 16 million players worldwide as of December 16, 2023.

"As of December 16th 2023, the total number of Death Stranding porters has exceeded 16 million globally," said Kojima Productions. "We could not have accomplished this without you! Thank you to all the players and porters!"

Death Stranding released for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019 and for PC in July 2020. The Director's Cut released for the PlayStation 5 in September 2021 and PC in March 2022. The game also released for iOS this year.

A sequel, Death Stranding 2, was announced in December 2022 for the PlayStation 5.

