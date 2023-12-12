Epic Games Wins Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google - News

Epic Games has won its antitrust lawsuit against Google that could lead to major changes on Android devices in the coming years.

The lawsuit from Epic Games was filed in 2020 and claims Google created a monopoly with its Google Play Store on Android as more than 95 percent of Android apps were distributed through the store.

The main complaint from Epic is that Google takes a 30 percent revenue share from any app available on the Google Play Store and the requirement the apps have to use Google Play's own billing system. This meant developers couldn't make money without going through Google.

"Victory over Google!," said Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney. "After 4 weeks of detailed court testimony, the California jury found against the Google Play monopoly on all counts. The Court’s work on remedies will start in January. Thanks for everyone’s support and faith! Free Fortnite!"

The verdict from the jury states there is an antitrust market on Android devices and "Google willfully acquired or maintained monopoly power by engaging in anticompetitive conduct."

Epic proved "that it was injured by a result of Google's violation of antitrust laws" and that "Google entered into one or more agreements that unreasonably restrained trade."

The jury also found that "Google unlawfully tied the use of the Google Play Store to the use of Google Play Billing."

Epic and Google will meet with the Judge in January to discuss possible remedies, while Google does plan to appeal the decision.

