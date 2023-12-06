PS5 System Update Out Now - Makes Security Fixes and Improves Performance - News

/ 389 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment have released a system update - Version: 23.02-08.40.00 - for the PlayStation 5.

The system software update makes security fixes for the system software, improves system performance and stability, and improves the messages and usability on some screens.

Check out the patch notes below:

Version: 23.02-08.40.00

We've made some security fixes to the system software.

We've improved system software performance and stability.

We've improved the messages and usability on some screens.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles